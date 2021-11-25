Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.97% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASPS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

