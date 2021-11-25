Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 191,569 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.89% of Hallador Energy worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 163,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

HNRG stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

