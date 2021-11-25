Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 561,820 Shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.44% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

KTRA stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kintara Therapeutics Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

