Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 809,035 Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.40% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.06. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

