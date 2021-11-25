Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $321.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.37 and a 200 day moving average of $294.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

