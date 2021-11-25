Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $321.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.37 and its 200 day moving average is $294.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

