Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $2,983,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $452.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $328.80 and a 1-year high of $463.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.