Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $652,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $592,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

VO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.46. 543,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,158. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.80 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

