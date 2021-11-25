Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.