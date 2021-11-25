Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.44% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $107,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

