Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $431.53 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

