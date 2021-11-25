Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after acquiring an additional 453,672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after buying an additional 1,138,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.