Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.67. 4,757,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,274. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

