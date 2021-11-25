Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $70,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

