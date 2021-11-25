Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $89,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.32 and a 200 day moving average of $288.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.