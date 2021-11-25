Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $91.56 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,409.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,403.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.