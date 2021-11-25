VAULT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,248.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1,248.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.25 or 0.00010710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00090138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,397.21 or 0.07531265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,019.78 or 0.99372574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,154 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.