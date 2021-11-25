Veil (VEIL) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Veil has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $2,319.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,548.76 or 0.99309222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.38 or 0.00361932 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00015783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.23 or 0.00488892 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00182122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001546 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

