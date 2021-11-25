Velas Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $922.02 million and $20.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002839 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001071 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

