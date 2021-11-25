Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114,976.83

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 90.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Veles has a total market cap of $114,976.83 and approximately $9.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 85% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,164 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,658 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

