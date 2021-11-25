Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

A number of research firms have commented on VNTR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 519,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

