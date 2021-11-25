Venus (XVS) Price Up 12.8% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.01 or 0.00040735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $276.80 million and $19.85 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.71 or 0.99402471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.08 or 0.00670313 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,529,076 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.