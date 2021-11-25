VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of VEREIT worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in VEREIT by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in VEREIT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,437,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

