Verint Systems (VRNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRNT opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verint Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

