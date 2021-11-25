Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Boosted by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 97,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $51.66. 15,474,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,699,629. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

