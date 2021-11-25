Verso Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $251,432.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00066568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.07614264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,025.78 or 1.00352844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.