Veru (VERU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VERU opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.05 million, a P/E ratio of -788.21 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Veru by 34.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veru by 581.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veru by 25.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veru by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
