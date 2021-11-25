Veru (VERU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VERU opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.05 million, a P/E ratio of -788.21 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Veru by 34.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veru by 581.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veru by 25.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veru by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

