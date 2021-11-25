VIBE (VIBE) Price Up 42.2% Over Last Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 58.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $145,225.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00241764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089165 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

