Viberate (VIB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.44 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00239994 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

