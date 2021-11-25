Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 465,328 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.20. The stock has a market cap of £8.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

