VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Stock Price Down 0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.93 and last traded at $76.24. 22,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 37,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.