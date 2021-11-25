VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Shares Up 0%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $76.24. 10,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 18,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90.

