VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Shares Down 0%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC)’s share price fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.92 and last traded at $68.07. 32,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 63,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97.

