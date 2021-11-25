Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.55 and traded as low as C$9.00. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 315,443 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.75.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$820.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.93.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.