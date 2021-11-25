Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,167 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Virgin Galactic worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.