Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.12% from the company’s current price.

Shares of VINO opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £103.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. Virgin Wines UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.91.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

