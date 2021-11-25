Visor.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.73 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $42.73 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00241253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00089439 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,019,071 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

