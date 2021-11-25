Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Given New GBX 135 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 166 ($2.17) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.84) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Vivo Energy stock opened at GBX 132.83 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. Vivo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 75.10 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

