Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.80

Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.80 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 4957378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.40 ($1.46).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.84) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.17) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

