Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Cap Reaches $50,614.07

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $50,614.07 and $8,191.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

