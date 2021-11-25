Vox.Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $340,031.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $32.29 or 0.00054895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $340,031.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00067034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.04 or 0.07621296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.60 or 1.00341904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vox.Finance Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 44,583 coins and its circulating supply is 31,894 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vox.Finance directly using US dollars.

