Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.52

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as low as $8.34. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 22,970 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $128,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

