Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $34,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $201.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,437 shares of company stock worth $20,058,867 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

