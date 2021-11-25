W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Cut by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $30,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $498.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.90 and its 200-day moving average is $444.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $501.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

