Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,638 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $88,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock worth $741,184,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.54. 6,025,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

