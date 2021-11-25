Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock valued at $741,184,102. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.54 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

