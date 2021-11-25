Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.8% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.54. 6,025,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock worth $741,184,102. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.