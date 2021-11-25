Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $6,051,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $25,495,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 367,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Connections by 110.9% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 74,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

