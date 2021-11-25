Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE WCN opened at $137.28 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.