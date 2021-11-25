Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

